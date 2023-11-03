LILAC WARMTH By Tamia Hassan

LILAC WARMTH

Since the beginning, the curls framing my face are my worst fault

As the banisters hung in my grandparents townhome

tell me as I metamorphosed. Childhood banter

is no longer pure so I must sit and close my legs

before I am scarred. I was taught to drape the white sheet

above me to disappear below, where no one can see the warmth

of my smile or figure of my body. I have learned

to hide away the brown skin but now I am nothing

but bullet-riddled. Filled with holes I am no longer

a little girl but an example to show

to my past self, who dared to feel the breeze

through her hair and feel the grass on her knees.

I am mocked by the world when the seasons change

and the child who dared to take in the lilac warmth

Of a world not meant for her. So I dwell to the

Sky holding me down and pick up a book

Marked with the fingerprints of my ancestors and

Claim my place in line to recite the words of

A language odd on my tongue as I mispronounce

Them like an American born teenager.

I am an imposter in this room. And when

I look in the mirror and I see a field of lilacs.

By Tamia Hassan

Biography:

Tamia Hassan is a fifteen-year-old writer and journalist from Minneapolis. In her free time, she writes poetry, short stories, and articles. Apart from writing, Tamia likes to read and crochet in her free time.

