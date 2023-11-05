Migrant’s letter By Nimra Tariq

Migrant’s letter

Dear life,

I learned a new language in a far-away world

My small town doesn’t talk in same syllables

On the small, bumpy, curvy, roads of a small town

We try to communicate and my language has punctures

Did the birds hear the foreign oo and aa in my accent?

Did they see I was not the one they raised?

Did they smell soot and pollution on me?

Did they think of owning me?

I cannot pronounce same old music to the rain

I know the rain drops but not their music

Not any more

Do they recognize my smile?

Do they still want to play with me?

Now I see wrath of mountains, in their love.

Do they sense awkwardness in my eyes?

Am I still their baby?

Will they narrate my stories?

My small town smells so mine

It remains the place of my known

But I smell so different,

I am not the same

I walk like wanderer in my valley

Shrieking in streets of small town

I am yours!

Regards,

A migrant

By Nimra Tariq

Biography: The poet is from a small semi- autonomous state Azad Jammu and Kashmir, administered by Pakistan. She writes on themes of grief, politics, conflict, gender, loss, and love. Her work is deeply influenced influenced by her family and friends. She wants her work to have a positive impact on reader’s life.

