Migrant’s letter By Nimra Tariq

Migrant’s letter
Dear life,
I learned a new language in a far-away world
My small town doesn’t talk in same syllables
On the small, bumpy, curvy, roads of a small town
We try to communicate and my language has punctures
Did the birds hear the foreign oo and aa in my accent?
Did they see I was not the one they raised?
Did they smell soot and pollution on me?
Did they think of owning me?
I cannot pronounce same old music to the rain
I know the rain drops but not their music
Not any more
Do they recognize my smile?
Do they still want to play with me?
Now I see wrath of mountains, in their love.
Do they sense awkwardness in my eyes?
Am I still their baby?
Will they narrate my stories?
My small town smells so mine
It remains the place of my known
But I smell so different,
I am not the same
I walk like wanderer in my valley
Shrieking in streets of small town
I am yours!
Regards,
A migrant
By Nimra Tariq
Biography:
The poet is from a small semi- autonomous state Azad Jammu and Kashmir, administered by Pakistan. She writes on themes of grief, politics, conflict, gender, loss, and love. Her work is deeply influenced influenced by her family and friends. She wants her work to have a positive impact on reader’s life.