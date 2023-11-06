Yours in Solidarity

Rising Phoenix Review unequivocally stands against the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli government. We denounce these ongoing acts of cruelty and ethnic cleansing. At the time of this writing, the United Nations reports that 3,648 children are among the over 9,000 Palestinians killed. We stand in solidarity with Palestine.

We join those calling for an immediate ceasefire. We join those calling the United States government work towards de-scalation. We join those calling for the United States government to immediately stop sending weapons to Israel. We join those calling for the protection of civilians on both sides in this conflict, and human rights for all people. We join those calling for an immediate end to the genocide of Palestinians.

Never again is now. Our eyes are open. We bear witness. We hold space. We grieve. We speak your names.

We hold space for all those impacted by these atrocities. We must use the gifts of our craft in protest of these horrors. We must bear witness and offer support where we can as we center Palestinian voices. We must channel our grief and bewilderment into humanitarian action.

Amplifying Marginalized Voices

During this time of grief and trauma, we reaffirm our commitment to provide a platform for all marginalized voices and creators. We will redouble our efforts to be a house for many diverse voices and perspectives. Above all, we strive to remain a safe and welcoming space for all of the poets we publish, as well as our readers.

We especially encourage Palestinian writers to submit to our platform. We recognize the history of erasure and silencing of your work. We will use our platform to uplift and amplify your voices. Our team will expedite your submissions. We will prioritize the publication and promotion of your work. We are also discussing further material steps. We will share more details soon.

Demanding a Ceasefire

Call Congress: CEASEFIRE NOW!: Via US Campaign for Palestinian Writes. This site provides phone scripts for calling your representees about conflict de-escalation, allowing humanitarian aid, and calling for a ceasefire.

URGENT: Tell Congress: Support Ceasefire: Via Jewish Voices for Peace. This form helps you send an email directly to your congressperson.

Write Your Members of Congress: Sign onto the Ceasefire Now resolution: Via Action Network, sponsored by the Adalah Justice Project. This form helps you send emails to your state representative and state senators to call for a ceasefire.

If You Have the Means, Please Consider Donating to these organizations

Palestine Children’s Relief Fund is an organization delivering life-saving medical relief and humanitarian aid on the ground.

Doctors Without Borders is an organization that provides lifesaving medical care

doctorswithoutborders.org

Medical Aid for Palestinians is on the ground in Gaza providing essential medial supplies.

The World Food Programme has been distributing fresh bread, canned food and ready-to-eat food to those who sought refuge in United nations Relief and Work Agency Shelters in Gaza.

Opposing Antisemitism and Islamophobia

We vehemently oppose the recent rise in antisemitism and islamophobia seen around the world.

Some have used this moment to advance antisemitic and Islamophobic agendas. Per Human Rights Watch “Several European countries have reported an increase in antisemitism since the start of hostilities on October 7, 2023, including physical attacks, threats, and hate speech.” The same is true in the United States. CBS news reported 312 incidents October 7-October 25th. According to Reuters, there have also been 774 Islamophobic incidents in the same timeframe.

Some Muslim writers within our community have expressed they already feel a post 9/11 level of Islamophobia in their communities. Some Jewish writers in our community, who are anti-Zionists, have received death threats due to their Jewish identity. Both instances of prejudice and violence are completely unexpectable.

We urge all those within our community to take care of one another and to create safe spaces in this moment of solidarity.

Important Distinctions

We also understand and recognize the Israeli government is perpetrating these crimes. Not the worldwide Jewish diaspora. The Israeli government has co-opted the grief of its people over the October 7th massacre, and weaponized it in their names to inflict this genocide.

There are some in this moment who are conflating the actions of the Israeli government, and Zionists worldwide, with the entirety of the Jewish community.

Jewish safety and Palestinian freedom are not opposing causes. Jewish allies around the world, as well as some peace advocates within Israel, are speaking out in solidarity with Palestinians, demanding an end to the apartheid and genocide, donating to aid organizations, demanding ceasefires and protesting in solidarity with Palestine.

