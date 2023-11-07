transience By Hazel Thekkekara

transience

i.

one might call her a matriarch,

but the lilt in her voice that sounds

like a hummingbird

perched upon rusty nails, &

the acrid scent of redolent myrrh that makes my

eyes sting & nerves fray

will never be enough to convince me

she is anything but Grandmother.

ii.

the prudence that once defined her

now gives way to pearl-painted coupes & an abundance of liquor.

her presence no longer prompts straighter postures;

her ebony hair has withered into ash.

through all the hemmings & re-hemmings, age still

peeks out through the cracks in her whalebone corset –

hera to juno, not realizing they are

one & the same, parallel universes.

iii.

the golden clock turns ashen as it ticks;

the same shade as eyes that once gazed into mine,

faded lips crooning stories

into the stillness of the night,

somnolent lullabies

coaxing my eyes shut.

words once held so dear

now nothing more than broken syllables,

lost upon ears that have been

wearied by the endless babble,

by the world that just keeps on

turning.

when did my shrine to her

morph into a shroud?

halcyon was not halcyon

the day the clock struck nothing.

By Hazel Thekkekara

Biography:

Hazel Thekkekara is a high school junior from Atlanta, Georgia. Her work can be found or is forthcoming in Polyphony Lit, Eunoia Review, and Cathartic Literary Magazine, among others. When she’s not writing, Hazel can be found rewatching David Suchet’s Poirot, baking triple-chocolate brownies, or taking her dog on long walks around the neighborhood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

