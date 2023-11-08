evensong By Grier Martin

evensong
the night is a blue cathedral
I walk under its dome as
liquid aquamarine
deepens to cobalt ink
crickets chant ancient rhythms
squares of golden light
shine from my neighbors’ windows
like prayer candles
I pass a stranger’s yard
hear the cello tones
of an old man’s murmur
in the shadows
don’t worry, you’re not broke,
it’s all going to be taken care of
maybe he is talking to his daughter
maybe god is just anyone
who helps
a fire engine blazes past
like a scarlet archangel
sirens soaring in a crescendo
of certainty
racing toward disaster
By Grier Martin
Biography:
Grier Martin is a member of the Burlington Writers Workshop (BWW), based in Burlington, Vermont. She led the BWW Poetry Discussion Group from 2019 to 2020. She also served in various editorial roles from 2017 to 2021 with Mud Season Review, an online literary magazine affiliated with BWW.