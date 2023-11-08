evensong By Grier Martin

evensong

the night is a blue cathedral

I walk under its dome as

liquid aquamarine

deepens to cobalt ink

crickets chant ancient rhythms

squares of golden light

shine from my neighbors’ windows

like prayer candles

I pass a stranger’s yard

hear the cello tones

of an old man’s murmur

in the shadows

don’t worry, you’re not broke,

it’s all going to be taken care of

maybe he is talking to his daughter

maybe god is just anyone

who helps

a fire engine blazes past

like a scarlet archangel

sirens soaring in a crescendo

of certainty

racing toward disaster

By Grier Martin

Biography:

Grier Martin is a member of the Burlington Writers Workshop (BWW), based in Burlington, Vermont. She led the BWW Poetry Discussion Group from 2019 to 2020. She also served in various editorial roles from 2017 to 2021 with Mud Season Review, an online literary magazine affiliated with BWW.

