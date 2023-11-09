BLACK PLASTIC BAGS By Tauwan Patterson

BLACK PLASTIC BAGS
Ain’t got no super store or corner shop
But we got this here Liquor Store
No Rite Aid and no CVS
But we got this Liquor Store
Got another, one, two blocks south
Near the 24hr Bail Bonds place
Another one a few blocks north
Ain’t got no Farmer’s Market or Pharmacy
But we got this Liquor Store
We got our bags of ice and cigarettes
And we got our black plastic bags
Noodles, candy, six packs
Knick knacks and blunt wraps
A few feet away from the Jack and the Box
Too many blocks north of that one B of A
Yo ATM?
(Yeah, it got one)
Beauty Supply and Cellular Accessories
Across the way and near
Ain’t got no Supermarket or Verizon
No bread shop, butcher, or smoothie place
Ain’t got no Farmer’s Market or Pharmacy
But we got this Liquor Store
By Tauwan Patterson
Biography:
Hailing from South Central, Los Angeles, Tauwan Patterson is a Black + Queer Poet and recent graduate of the MFA Creative Writing Program at Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina. His work has recently appeared in the inaugural edition of the online literary magazine Cool Beans Lit, and will also appear in the forthcoming Moonstone Arts Center anthology Which Side Are You On?!, as well as the Winter Issue of Rise Up Review. With his poetry Tauwan aims to, in the words of the great Poet and Thinker Marcus Jackson, announce his freedom and presence. Making a sound that echoes in the end that says Tauwan Patterson. No more. No less.