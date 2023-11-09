BLACK PLASTIC BAGS By Tauwan Patterson

BLACK PLASTIC BAGS

Ain’t got no super store or corner shop

But we got this here Liquor Store

No Rite Aid and no CVS

But we got this Liquor Store

Got another, one, two blocks south

Near the 24hr Bail Bonds place

Another one a few blocks north

Ain’t got no Farmer’s Market or Pharmacy

But we got this Liquor Store

We got our bags of ice and cigarettes

And we got our black plastic bags

Noodles, candy, six packs

Knick knacks and blunt wraps

A few feet away from the Jack and the Box

Too many blocks north of that one B of A

Yo ATM?

(Yeah, it got one)

Beauty Supply and Cellular Accessories

Across the way and near

Ain’t got no Supermarket or Verizon

No bread shop, butcher, or smoothie place

Ain’t got no Farmer’s Market or Pharmacy

But we got this Liquor Store

By Tauwan Patterson

Biography:

Hailing from South Central, Los Angeles, Tauwan Patterson is a Black + Queer Poet and recent graduate of the MFA Creative Writing Program at Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina. His work has recently appeared in the inaugural edition of the online literary magazine Cool Beans Lit, and will also appear in the forthcoming Moonstone Arts Center anthology Which Side Are You On?!, as well as the Winter Issue of Rise Up Review. With his poetry Tauwan aims to, in the words of the great Poet and Thinker Marcus Jackson, announce his freedom and presence. Making a sound that echoes in the end that says Tauwan Patterson. No more. No less.

