Smoked screen over the border By Stephen Izevbekhai

Smoked screen over the border

I just woke up again to hear about the massacre of the Worlds’ future

To the perpetrators, it is an aroma of a blood feast.

But, our hearts are a gallery of pains

from the blast, rockets and mortar bangs

fired across the sky and seeping deep into our ear aditus

Like a rampaging thunderous orchestra

For at dawn, there may be no more sounds,

as this city may be found drowned in its own blood and silence.

Within our hearts are a gallery of awful memories

Birthed from the horrendous sights of children lost to

bullets fired by a pale conscience

whose shadows often lurks around as we lay to sleep.

Isn’t there an end to their passion for wounds and blood?

I loose my sleep, and a million hours to this damage

being inflicted on mother earths’ offsprings,

for it is a smoked screen over the borders.

This niche is a hell of fire.

Who on earth would fire shots at the world’s future,

or shell shelters harboring kids…, Monsters!

Only monsters would, monsters killing mothers.

For there ain’t heroes here,

but only helpless victims wrapped in blood-stained linens.

I am an innocent child born in this zone of conflict

Which has persistently heated up and stirred my emotions to boiling point.

My mind is a gallery of pains,

where paintings of gory scenes of a conflict-torn region is exhibited,

And spectators come to feed their eyes and curiosity

I’m here now, sitting with cold clammy extremities

In this cold camp, amongst a host of others as a refugee,

who is wrestling with his own lines and the peace it can offer,

Yet the scar on my memory still bleeds.

And when you dig deeper,

You would find within me – a sea of boiling tears.

I am that child stuck in that conflict zone I call home.

For me, it is a crossroad of no sleep, with eyes wide open,

dripping red colored tears filling a million drums across Nations

By Stephen Izevbekhai

Biography: Dr. Izevbekhai Stephen is a Nigerian trained Radiologist and Poet. He attended the prestigious Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Nigeria. He later completed a Post graduate Residency in Diagnostic Radiology at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Nigeria, where he is currently working as a Consultant Radiologist. He is a lover of arts and literature, and has a few published poems in some online literary magazines. Notable amongst his published poems is “The lunatic patient” published by the Erb art poetry magazine.

