At moonset from Boston Harbor By Georgia San Li

At moonset from Boston Harbor

for my father – on our walk tonight, let’s take the long way home

I heard the warbling of October, adieu,

your soft opalescence of hope along

the slope of the Okura,

its fine serenity made of impossibly

steep hills, narrow paths of timeless tradition and

ceremony, Old Tokyo never sleeping –

The neon lights of Roppongi give way,

thrust into an array of sunlight,

its temple bells, its utter calm and fragility

accompanying the street sweepers

who emerge from subway tunnels,

and unmarked doors, donning

crisp blue jackets, and clean white gloves,

who sweep the storefronts spotless –

sweep the high-heeled boot prints,

the glittered streets.

By Georgia San Li

Biography:

Georgia San Li is an emerging writer, currently working on poetry and Portrait: From the Tarmac, a novel. Her poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in the Antigonish, Atlanta, California Quarterly, Confluence (UK), La Piccioletta Barca and elsewhere. She is the author of “Wandering,” her first poetry chapbook, a Minerva Rising finalist, and selected for publication by FLP (Jan 2024). She has been supported by the Kenyon Review Summer Novel Workshop and the Community of Writers at Olympic Valley in both poetry and fiction.

