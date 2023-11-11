to the fish market on central and eastway By Ash Chen

to the fish market on central and eastway

— after ross gay

we came to this

city to work

my mother’s mother

was a noodle hawker in her

hometown which is

probably where

she trained

her lungs to yell

as they still do

my father was

a fishmonger

and the area he picked

to open his store and

buy our home in

was rough but rent

was cheap

and the only papers

that mattered

were green

because we came to this

country to work

for our families

like the woman named

blanca that everyday

skinned and gutted and beheaded

the carp and bass and tuna

whatever was fresh caught

and on ice and the best

of which was

saved for our dinners

and this city isn’t

all ours

but at least

central ave has

those chinese groceries

and eastway dr

has those taquerias

and we have

our mothers that

mean so well

yet yell so loud

everyone knows that charlotte

is a banking city

and therefore devoid

of soul and

nowadays gentrified

to high hell

but even then you can’t

scrub the stench of

fish guts

out of work clothes

but the hand-scaled

steamed-tender flesh

that fed our families

tasted sweeter than

the horizons

and seas we were

denied way back in 1882

and the dreams we were

promised even today.

By Ash Chen

Biography:

Ash Chen is a first generation Asian-American student at UNC Chapel Hill, where she majors in English with a minor in Music and another in Science, Medicine, & Literature. When she is not managing her campus responsibilities, she enjoys reading and writing queer literature/poetry, playing the electric bass, and sustaining injuries in mosh pits.

