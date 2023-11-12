I, the chief mourner By Sylvester Kwakye

I, the chief mourner

on these ancestral grains of sand,

my mother watched her mama’s eyelids tenure a closure.

she was a teenager with vibrant ignorance of her body

& like the calabash for the virgin Sunday wine,

she loved the company of boys; their exuberance made her

forget her worries. she found love in the wrong hands.

the world that had already given clues of being no better with shreds

of the cemetery whispers had her sleeping on the night bed

for her demise. she woke up anesthetized after the cesarean operation

with a son. flirting with the new little boy in tears, she complained

the midwives said it was of those goddamnit pains that could be ignored

but the autopsy found a tubal rupture with massive hematoma

mom left. I was too young to see her eyelids take those permanent closure

my grandpa stares at that picture with teary eyes — my wife, my daughter

he said. I giggled the little joy on my cheeks because I asked that one question

who are those in this picture, gran-gran?

I faded into silence

thinking about his loss

his wife?

his daughter?

my grandma?

my mama?

where are they?

fire creeps beneath my skin

my heart sobs

I hold my tears up

By Sylvester Kwakye

Biography: Sylvester Kwakye is a Ghanaian medical student, and author of “Flying From Nectar To Hive”, a full-length poetry collection. His poems have been published or accepted for publication in Writing Woman Anthology Vol 3, New Note Poetry, Metachrosis Literary Magazine, Cool Beans Lit & Passionfruit Review.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

