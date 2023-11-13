Swimming in the dark By Facundo Rompehuevos

Swimming in the dark

when all you can see is miles

of black water around you

with no shore in sight—in

that moment you only have

two options and you will be

tempted by the relief of

drowning because you can’t

see anything but the obsidian

of the ocean absorbing all

light, ephemeral and salty—

it gets in your eyes, it blinds

you from seeing everything

everyone around you—you’re

tired, you’re tired, i know, i

know, i get tired too, they’re

tired too, everyone’s tired, we

all try hard—there’s nothing

nothing wrong in getting tired

hell, even, a soldier goes on

leave and eventually gets

discharged, so you have to

remember that, to fight against

the temptation, for the relief

will come as it finds us all

after all, we are no exception

it is no accident you find

yourself time and time again

swimming in the dark—

someone put you there—

something put you there—

and the others around you?

they need help too, your help

remember that, remember not

seeing the shore doesn’t negate

its existence—a stupid

impossibility, and not only is it

possible to find the shore, it’s

as inevitable as the illumination

of dawn: you just have to swim

By Facundo Rompehuevos

Biography:

Facundo Rompehuevos is an activist, writer, husband, father and recovering alcoholic and drug addict born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. He writes poetry, fiction and nonfiction. His work has appeared in independent literary and poetry journals, such as Unlikely Stories, Rusty Truck, A Thin Slice of Anxiety and the political zine Red’s Not White. He has two books of poetry: Irreconcilable Contradictions (2017) and Grabbing the Stars from the Sky (2021), both published by Fourth Sword Publications. His books have been sold at Stories Books & Cafe, the Last Bookstore and Skylight Books. He is currently working on his debut novel.

