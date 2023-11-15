bloodbath By a a khaliq

bloodbath

we took a trip to the blood pools & stripped to skin

bony bodies breaststroking through the tepid tides

under all that red sight & sound smudge & smear

until we come up for air hacking & spluttering out

something thicker than water. we young & willowy

creatures swimming among our own lifeblood

put pallid tyrants with long black tresses to shame.

they who saw enough of the world to want it forever

to freeze in time to grow rosy with buckets of blood

& we young & unthinking going for a quick swim

brisk & bracing coating our outsides with insides

from a maiden who sees nearly the same reflection

in the morning mirror. at the blood pools we are all

cannibals caping and cantering and careening along

or else leeches. the pile of soiled towels grows an

embankment of rust and pink and fluffy white at the

edge of that exsanguination elysium. eerie perhaps.

but it could be worse—the tide pool was once a tub

carved from the finest girl-ivory with iron claw feet.

a tub only holds two but the pool just grows & grows

By a a khaliq

Biography: a a khaliq is a poet and medical student from the midwest. she writes, in the tradition of kafka, to close her eyes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

