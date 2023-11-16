MOTHER TONGUE By Tamia Hassan

MOTHER TONGUE

The land are graves,

Oceans are blood,

As the sweat drips and drips,

And strips of my identity are peeling off

My knees bend upon the “ifs”

If my skin never touched american soil

If my body were filled with scars like my ancestors

Though such scars were replaced with delicacy,

As nurses wrapped me in red, blue, and blue

And calls for help were replaced with hellos

when God’s creation bled in the hands of soldiers

As all I was taught to bleed for a country bombing my own. Though at this point, there is no cure

Not another citizen test for my parents to pass,

Not another language for them to learn

Filthy white stars blind my eyes,

Birthmarks disappear with no remembrance

As the statue of liberty separates me into two halves

My mothers tongue, chewed and spit out,

Is buried in the soil

With no proof of existing

I look for the moon above,

Yet the stars are glimmering,

In ways my bones have never felt,

Reflecting with the dreams of my Fathers father,

I no longer look for the moon,

As the stars are too distracting,

To notice

Anything else

By Tamia Hassan

Biography:

Tamia Hassan is a fifteen-year-old writer and journalist from Minneapolis. In her free time, she writes poetry, short stories, and articles. Apart from writing, Tamia likes to read and crochet in her free time.

