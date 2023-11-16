The Negro Siren Sings (A Hymn) By Taylor Lauren Davis

The Negro Siren Sings (A Hymn)
Upon learning that Disney’s live-action movie, The Little Mermaid, cast
Halle Bailey as Ariel, I daydream that I too am a black mermaid.
beneath the Omnipotent
moon, i watched
a slave ship
sink
silly sailors, they drowned
smiling, lovesick with
song
many have offered a trade
but, there is nothing
I would give
for this
blade
By Taylor Lauren Davis
Biography:
Taylor Lauren Davis is a black American poet, attorney, and retired nurse from Memphis, TN. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Her works have appeared in Poet Lore, Button Poetry, Rust + Moth, Torch Literary Arts, and elsewhere.