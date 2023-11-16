The Negro Siren Sings (A Hymn) By Taylor Lauren Davis

The Negro Siren Sings (A Hymn)

Upon learning that Disney’s live-action movie, The Little Mermaid, cast

Halle Bailey as Ariel, I daydream that I too am a black mermaid.

beneath the Omnipotent

moon, i watched

a slave ship

sink

silly sailors, they drowned

smiling, lovesick with

song

many have offered a trade

but, there is nothing

I would give

for this

blade

By Taylor Lauren Davis

Biography: Taylor Lauren Davis is a black American poet, attorney, and retired nurse from Memphis, TN. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Her works have appeared in Poet Lore, Button Poetry, Rust + Moth, Torch Literary Arts, and elsewhere.

