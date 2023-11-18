PORTRAIT IN WATERCOLOR / the inhabitants of houses By Ave Jeanne Ventresca

PORTRAIT IN WATERCOLOR / the inhabitants of houses

below this geometry of geese, whose

wings of symmetry crosses

sky all chubby clouds, and within earth

of different shades of brown,

we build houses.

we fill them with bison hides and

reassuring old chairs, coneflowers, and

nights of dancing. to keep them resilient,

every wall owns its own pigment, each

floor contains a certain number of tears,

and intricate patterns of tradition. we give

them inhabitants. allow them dreaming

and anticipation. adorn them with hymns

for unforeseen directions. we call them by

name, pronounce each out loud when we

make love or share faces

with death. we speak

these names, light like feathers, on days

of importance. when throats are dry

and memories many. below these rooftops

we create

purposeful arrangements of adjectives and

nouns to make emotions noticeable to others.

we gather corn, bean, and conversations,

constantly aware how wind flows bold, and

seasons become full. the years grow like

inflexible calendar pages.

like large buffalo, we tend to together stand,

in graveyards where silence is the home.

now, relying on weeds and thick roots

to support our heavy skulls.

Previously published in IHRAF Writes Literary Journal.

By Ave Jeanne Ventresca

Biography: Ave Jeanne Ventresca (aka: ave jeanne) is the author of nine chapbooks of poetry reflecting social and environmental concerns. Poetry from her most recent collection, Noticing The Colors of Ordinary, was nominated for the Pushcart Prize, 2019. Her award winning poetry has been widely published internationally within commercial and literary magazines, in print and online. She edited the acclaimed literary magazine Black Bear Review, and served as publisher of Black Bear Publications for twenty years. Her background includes the teaching of both young students and teachers, as well as book editing and reviewing of historical fiction novels.

