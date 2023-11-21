Lightly Holding the Wonder By Claire Hamner Matturro

Lightly Holding the Wonder

(for Wendy)

A chrysalis like a pale jade pendant

knocked down by some errant

bird or wind caught the light

and glimmered where I reached to work

among the weeds and waft of geosmin

but instead I tied the chrysalis

back to its stem with floss by my

hands lightly holding the wonder

with a murmured prayer that it will

open with a monarch’s soft click of

wings already calling for a mate.

A mockingbird’s perfect egg

mottled blue as if painted for

hiding among dark grass and sky

fell unbroken on soft ground

smelling of damp loam in front

of where I almost stepped

but placed back in its nest by my

hands lightly holding the wonder

with a murmured prayer that it might

hatch into a songster mimic who will

entice a mate with his rich repertoire.

In my pride I praise

myself for lifting up these

small rescues by my

hands lightly holding the wonder

of live blessings as if I were

their savior but long after

the dark has robbed the evening

of any gleam of egg or chrysalis

I understand the wonder of each

is a prayer for me to bear witness

that these small lives are our saviors.

By Claire Hamner Matturro

Biography: Claire Hamner Matturro has been a journalist, lawyer, organic blueberry farmer, and college writing instructor. She is the author of eight novels, including a series published by HarperCollins. She’s an associate editor at Southern Literary Review. Her poetry appears in various publications including Slant and forthcoming in Glassworks.

