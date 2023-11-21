Lightly Holding the Wonder By Claire Hamner Matturro

Lightly Holding the Wonder
(for Wendy)
A chrysalis like a pale jade pendant
knocked down by some errant
bird or wind caught the light
and glimmered where I reached to work
among the weeds and waft of geosmin
but instead I tied the chrysalis
back to its stem with floss by my
hands lightly holding the wonder
with a murmured prayer that it will
open with a monarch’s soft click of
wings already calling for a mate.
A mockingbird’s perfect egg
mottled blue as if painted for
hiding among dark grass and sky
fell unbroken on soft ground
smelling of damp loam in front
of where I almost stepped
but placed back in its nest by my
hands lightly holding the wonder
with a murmured prayer that it might
hatch into a songster mimic who will
entice a mate with his rich repertoire.
In my pride I praise
myself for lifting up these
small rescues by my
hands lightly holding the wonder
of live blessings as if I were
their savior but long after
the dark has robbed the evening
of any gleam of egg or chrysalis
I understand the wonder of each
is a prayer for me to bear witness
that these small lives are our saviors.
By Claire Hamner Matturro
Biography:
Claire Hamner Matturro has been a journalist, lawyer, organic blueberry farmer, and college writing instructor. She is the author of eight novels, including a series published by HarperCollins. She’s an associate editor at Southern Literary Review. Her poetry appears in various publications including Slant and forthcoming in Glassworks.