The Art of Quilting or The Making of the Black American By Taylor Lauren Davis

The Art of Quilting or The Making of the Black American

after Bisa Butler’s Black American Portraits exhibition

Stripped of home &

Forced to a stolen land

Covered in snow

My ancestors:

The Fulani, The Mandinka, The Jola,

The Bamileke, The Asante, The Edo

The Wolof, The Temne, The Yoruba,

The Mende, The Igbo, The Fante

Stitched their names into a quilt

& survived the long winter, as One:

the blacks.

By Taylor Lauren Davis

Biography: Taylor Lauren Davis is a black American poet, attorney, and retired nurse from Memphis, TN. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Her works have appeared in Poet Lore, Button Poetry, Rust + Moth, Torch Literary Arts, and elsewhere.

