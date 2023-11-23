The Art of Quilting or The Making of the Black American By Taylor Lauren Davis

The Art of Quilting or The Making of the Black American
after Bisa Butler’s Black American Portraits exhibition
Stripped of home &
Forced to a stolen land
Covered in snow
My ancestors:
The Fulani, The Mandinka, The Jola,
The Bamileke, The Asante, The Edo
The Wolof, The Temne, The Yoruba,
The Mende, The Igbo, The Fante
Stitched their names into a quilt
& survived the long winter, as One:
the blacks.
By Taylor Lauren Davis
Biography:
Taylor Lauren Davis is a black American poet, attorney, and retired nurse from Memphis, TN. She is a graduate of Howard University and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. Her works have appeared in Poet Lore, Button Poetry, Rust + Moth, Torch Literary Arts, and elsewhere.