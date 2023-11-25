In the morning void after years since my father died By Georgia San Li

In the morning void after years since my father died

“…CD said human consciousness shows up in the

record as symbolic behavior toward the dead…”

-Consciousness by Robert Hass

Opening my eyes, the moment seems

a slit of air between sliding glass doors

into the backyard patio, a blear of

red marigolds and eucalyptus. I could sense

her refulgent mood, then my vision apprehends

the tall window covered in fine mesh to redirect

her ultraviolet radiation, a pinky orange jewel

exuding a deepening breath of fire,

day breaking as if time were nothing.

As I rest my eyes, close them behind warm translucent skin,

my mind leaps forward in search of the dreamy joy

that has darted away. It is daughterhood I think of,

playing hide and seek under leaves of verdant hostas.

Such dreams must thrive in partial sun —

akin to the daughterhood of Cordelia?

Both my hands pull and pluck at her

back, grab a piece of her empire-cut gown,

but she evaporates into whiteness and

her snapping flicker of poetry eludes me. She hides,

still alive, not dead, somewhere where I can no longer

retrieve particulars, only an empty sense

of rupture. I begin to wake, imagining white noise

absorbed by the white alabaster walls and the sheets.

The dragon tree on the dresser stands stoic,

unwilling to complain of the environment,

next to the tv, a dark polaroid, coated in dust

with no aspect to develop, still and present in

its situated darkness.

I sit up and watch the plane ascending,

shearing open invisible streams of wind. A circle

of seagulls keeps its distance, Cordelia

rushes past their ears, before subsumed, slipping

into the stratosphere. Looking over the

brightening horizon, I remember the politics of

the waste processing plant on Deer Island.

Little remains of its nature. Strange, nothing is yet burning.

By Georgia San Li

Biography:

Georgia San Li is at work on a novel, poetry and other writings. Her poetry and writing appears or is forthcoming in the Antigonish, Atlanta Review, Confluence (UK), The Glacier, La Piccioletta Barca, Ravensperch and other journals. She is the author of “Wandering,” which was a Minerva Rising finalist and selected for publication by Finishing Line Press (January 2024). Her poetry was included on the short list for the 2023 Oxford Poetry prize. She has been supported by the Community of Writers and the Kenyon Review Novel Workshop.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

