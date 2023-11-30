With the ‘war’ By Mina Hassan

With the ‘war’

for Palestine

In the clearing, the mind clears

and the branches begin

to communicate.

At the ends of the

empty space is a

symphony of entwined ﬁngers

like roots placed the wrong way,

I care not for

mistakes made in the

name of beauty like

words withered for no

reason even if in the softest voice

told like a melody that promises

your next breath, if only

to hear the simmering

of sounds and know

that there is something

stirring inside you like a small

performer tiptoeing onto the grass

plodding bareness with its feet

ﬁlling everything with

its moving. There it is, in the

silent clearing, the part

of us that shudders awake each time

pain has washed us pale, cruel,

each time the world of

people has fallen.

By Mina Hassan

Biography: Mina Hassan grew up in Karachi, Pakistan. Her chapbook Flying South: a Collection of Winter Ghazals was published by Bottlecap Press in 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

