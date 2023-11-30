With the ‘war’ By Mina Hassan

With the ‘war’
for Palestine
In the clearing, the mind clears
and the branches begin
to communicate.
At the ends of the
empty space is a
symphony of entwined ﬁngers
like roots placed the wrong way,
I care not for
mistakes made in the
name of beauty like
words withered for no
reason even if in the softest voice
told like a melody that promises
your next breath, if only
to hear the simmering
of sounds and know
that there is something
stirring inside you like a small
performer tiptoeing onto the grass
plodding bareness with its feet
ﬁlling everything with
its moving. There it is, in the
silent clearing, the part
of us that shudders awake each time
pain has washed us pale, cruel,
each time the world of
people has fallen.
By Mina Hassan
Biography:
Mina Hassan grew up in Karachi, Pakistan. Her chapbook Flying South: a Collection of Winter Ghazals was published by Bottlecap Press in 2022.