Things We’ll Never Hold By Louisa Muniz

Things We’ll Never Hold

And what did I know

of the world at twenty-six,

the year I was suppose to

give birth in the spring,

the year Mount St. Helens erupted,

the year John Lennon was shot?

Maybe my longing

should have been less.

Maybe my body

should have done more.

~

All season long a stilled lullaby

beats between barren ribs.

The geese bleed

into the sunset.

Should I believe,

what will be, will be?

~

Near Puget Sound a mother orca

pushes her dead calf

around the waters for seventeen days

and one thousand miles.

She struggles to keep her baby afloat

before letting go. Her lament:

a barren lullaby.

How long do we carry

the things we’ll never hold?

How long do we carry the stories

that need to be told?

By Louisa Muniz

Biography: Louisa Muniz lives in Sayreville, N.J. She holds a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Kean University. Her work has appeared in Tinderbox Journal, SWWIM, ONE ART, Palette Poetry, Menacing Hedge, Poetry Quarterly, PANK Magazine, Jabberwock Review and elsewhere. She won the Sheila-Na-Gig 2019 Spring Contest for her poem Stone Turned Sand. Her work has been nominated for Best of the Net and a Pushcart Prize. Her debut chapbook, After Heavy Rains by Finishing Line Press was released in December, 2020.

