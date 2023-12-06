Letter to Mick Jagger Regarding His AI By Michelle Patton

Letter to Mick Jagger Regarding His AI

Little doll stitched

together with sweat and sacrifice,

Have you never been wounded?

Have you never stood on the river bank,

Someone’s favorite child alone?

Do memories bruise you?

Have you ever wondered if you can do it—

Overcome your petty tendencies

And finally become

Your better angels.

Do the people you love seem to grow

Ever distant? Have you suspicions

That you have caused this?

Do you ever want to curl up and hide

In some shadowed corner of 1972?

Do you cry in color?

Can you find it? That one small coal

Of goodness still flickering inside you?

What gives you solace now

Your free will has fallen into a sinkhole?

Time to gather the frothy waters

Around you like foamy skirts.

And try again. The scorched and bleeding

Earth will make life hard,

But there are doves who moan

When you return from a long journey.

There is your ability to marvel

At the size of your own shadow

In the July grass. There are people

Who love you, still.

By Michelle Patton

Biography: Michelle Patton received an MFA in Creative Writing from CSU Fresno. She won the Ernesto Trejo Award for poetry and was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her poems have appeared in The Atlanta Review, Southern Poetry Review, Zyzzyva, Prairie Schooner and others. She teaches English at Fresno City College.

