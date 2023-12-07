My Father Has Been Dead for Fourteen Years & Last Night I Dreamt it Was a Lie By Ellery Capshaw

My Father Has Been Dead for Fourteen Years & Last Night I Dreamt it Was a Lie

As I walk through the door, he is there

playing the guitar–which he doesn’t know how to do.

He says, Let’s go to Madison Square Garden.

Here, the guitar sounds like memory:

blurry, faded, and beautiful.

Here, we can do anything:

speak, play guitar, and be alive.

He says he wants to swim. It has been so long

since he felt the water. My father dove into a lake.

It’s water black like our touching shadows.

And I want to beg him not to. But I don’t.

I don’t tell the dead man he cannot swim.

& I wait–like a daughter– at the other side for him.

I wait for him. I wait for him the way I waited for him

to walk through the door all those years ago. I wait for so long

I can feel my own heart beating.

I worry he might have died again.

I prepare for another funeral.

He emerges dry. Just as I remember. Just as he was

in the Summer 2004 home video I cherish.

His hair, a collection of black whisps. His smile,

red with strong cheekbones. Dressed in a

loose linen half buttoned shirt; khakis held up

by a breaking belt.

He sits with me.

He sits with me

and this is all I’ve ever wanted.

His face, an abstract painting my sleeping brain

is trying to make shapes out of.

His voice, like magic.

Like sand falling in an hourglass,

Like chimes, the kind that make you

feel whole again. Home again.

He tells me how exhausting it is to watch dreams

when you die. That he watches them through a window.

Like a child left out, like a dog watching traffic.

He tells me he knows I’m a poet.

My mother told him.

Maybe in her whispering prayers

one night, maybe in a dream,

maybe while he was still alive

and she saw the future.

Flaming, charred, and empty.

He tells me something about love and I’ll lie here

and tell you he said I love you.

I wake to the sound of dog’s collar shaking.

I open my eyes. Remember

I am alive & cry.

By Ellery Capshaw

Ellery Capshaw, with an MFA in Creative Writing, is a professor at a local university in Connecticut–her home state she can’t seem to shake. Her work can also be found in The Connecticut Bard’s Anthology, Eunoia Review, and Klio Magazine.

