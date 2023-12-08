2023 Pushcart Prize Nominees

In a year when this world found so many new ways to break our hearts, I found hope and good medicine in the works of all of the poets who submitted to Rising Phoenix Review. All of you filled those broken places with new narratives, perspectives, and reasons to stay. Reasons to love this world. Renewed fortitude to use this platform to fight oppression. Renewed vision and determination to bring material change to communities who need it most.

If you need good medicine too, like I still do, I hope you find some of what you need in the words of the six phenomenal poets we nominated for The Pushcart Prize this year. Take what you need. Rest your soul and restore your resolve. Take care of each other. We will bend the moral arc of the universe toward justice, with our shoulders pressed against it, fighting together.

-Christian Sammartino

Founder & Editor in Chief

Rising Phoenix Review

After Poverty, Witness By Felicia Martínez

GENDER By Ian Powell-Palm

If Revolutions Devolve into Terror By Kika Dorsey

hole the size of candlestick By Karina Fantillo

to the fish market on central and eastway By Ash Chen

When God Lived in New Jersey By Louisa Muniz

