SELLING HOME By Dan Elias Bliss

SELLING HOME

How do I remember

these times. You feel

like a place, that lost

all purpose. I desperately

tried to make you home.

Spent my life savings

on a stack of red bricks

and a thousand square feet.

You only loved your locals,

born and raised, in one

of your five neighborhoods.

Fed Hill. Canton. Locus Point.

The others I forget. Never learned

how to enjoy the taste of Old Bay.

Never bothered to watch The Wire.

Did drink where Edger Allen Poe

died. Still a dive bar. Now

blasting top forty hits on repeat.

I showed up too many years

into my twenties. Just old

enough to look like a novelty.

Still young enough to care

immensely. Everyone else’s

journey to you was the same.

Leave for four years, come back

for the rest of forever. Never moving

farther than the suburbs.

I came for a job. A way to find

purpose. A hope to finally call

somewhere home. I’m leaving

you now, probably for good,

probably for the best. Based on

my history of running, I should’ve

saw this coming. I’ll go

with conflicted feelings. One day,

I’ll unpack the memories to work

through them. But I want you

to know, I tried. I want everyone

to know, I tried. Tried so fucking hard

to make you the end of the road.

By Dan Elias Bliss

Biography:

Dan Elias Bliss is an American poet currently based in Canada while completing an MFA in writing at the University of Saskatchewan. Dan started writing poetry in kindergarten to deal with the stress of his father’s deployment. Since then, Dan has never stopped writing his poems are inspired by travel.

