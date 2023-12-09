SELLING HOME By Dan Elias Bliss

SELLING HOME
How do I remember
these times. You feel
like a place, that lost
all purpose. I desperately
tried to make you home.
Spent my life savings
on a stack of red bricks
and a thousand square feet.
You only loved your locals,
born and raised, in one
of your five neighborhoods.
Fed Hill. Canton. Locus Point.
The others I forget. Never learned
how to enjoy the taste of Old Bay.
Never bothered to watch The Wire.
Did drink where Edger Allen Poe
died. Still a dive bar. Now
blasting top forty hits on repeat.
I showed up too many years
into my twenties. Just old
enough to look like a novelty.
Still young enough to care
immensely. Everyone else’s
journey to you was the same.
Leave for four years, come back
for the rest of forever. Never moving
farther than the suburbs.
I came for a job. A way to find
purpose. A hope to finally call
somewhere home. I’m leaving
you now, probably for good,
probably for the best. Based on
my history of running, I should’ve
saw this coming. I’ll go
with conflicted feelings. One day,
I’ll unpack the memories to work
through them. But I want you
to know, I tried. I want everyone
to know, I tried. Tried so fucking hard
to make you the end of the road.
By Dan Elias Bliss
Biography:
Dan Elias Bliss is an American poet currently based in Canada while completing an MFA in writing at the University of Saskatchewan. Dan started writing poetry in kindergarten to deal with the stress of his father’s deployment. Since then, Dan has never stopped writing his poems are inspired by travel.