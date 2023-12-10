Gay Genesis By Em Kestrel

Gay Genesis

In a cradle of holiness-

Robbed of my own skin.

Stripped down naked

Until I stood skinless-

Blinded by the glowing cross

That hangs above the altar.

I could not see again

until I was sixteen and

quivering so violently that

I vomited in Christ’s bathroom.

I could feel the very

hands of seraphims trying to

tear out my bloody beating heart.

Their long fingernails

Clawing at the scars

And scabs all over my chest.

I begged them to strike me down,

Called upon them to

Banish the transgression

That plagued me.

They watched as I was cast

out into a snowy parking lot,

Never to return while my heart

Remained tainted.

No longer a girl, no longer a boy.

The landscape of pews now a

No-man’s land. The sound of an

Organ now a horn of attack.

This war has left me deformed,

Yet no longer a servant.

Scarred, but no longer afraid.

I am from the sin that saved my life.

By Em Kestrel

Biography:

Em Kestrel (they/them) is a twenty three year old emerging poet and writer from Milwaukee, WI. Their work ranges from personal observations surrounding identity and humanity, to the ever changing natural world we all share. Poetry is a beautiful medium to explore challenging themes of queeress, religion, injustice, and everything in between. They still reside in Wisconsin with their fiancé and three cats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

