Gay Genesis
In a cradle of holiness-
Robbed of my own skin.
Stripped down naked
Until I stood skinless-
Blinded by the glowing cross
That hangs above the altar.
I could not see again
until I was sixteen and
quivering so violently that
I vomited in Christ’s bathroom.
I could feel the very
hands of seraphims trying to
tear out my bloody beating heart.
Their long fingernails
Clawing at the scars
And scabs all over my chest.
I begged them to strike me down,
Called upon them to
Banish the transgression
That plagued me.
They watched as I was cast
out into a snowy parking lot,
Never to return while my heart
Remained tainted.
No longer a girl, no longer a boy.
The landscape of pews now a
No-man’s land. The sound of an
Organ now a horn of attack.
This war has left me deformed,
Yet no longer a servant.
Scarred, but no longer afraid.
I am from the sin that saved my life.
By Em Kestrel
Biography:
Em Kestrel (they/them) is a twenty three year old emerging poet and writer from Milwaukee, WI. Their work ranges from personal observations surrounding identity and humanity, to the ever changing natural world we all share. Poetry is a beautiful medium to explore challenging themes of queeress, religion, injustice, and everything in between. They still reside in Wisconsin with their fiancé and three cats.
One thought on “Gay Genesis By Em Kestrel”
Well done. I love the imagery