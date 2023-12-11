Such magic By Sean Lause

Such magic

Just off U.S. Route 30,

past Mansfield Penitentiary

and the Noah’s Ark Museum,

houses turn magically to trailers,

gardens to crippled back yards,

and cars to weary mounds of rust.

It’s a rare magic.



A back road hobbles round a bend.

Follow it, you audience volunteer,

keep turning, turning,

past incantations in the weeds,

under a dove-pale moon

and the exit-less stars.

What magician guides you down this mystery?



Here you may find me behind the show,

the wizard’s helper smoking on his break.

Have a look around, is this real or dream,

a graveyard filled with cars instead of bodies!



Note how the rust in this farm truck

has disappeared most of the front door.

The steering wheel of this wrecked Ford

is slammed straight through the engine,

the windshield gone, driver nowhere to be seen.

And here’s a magic gutted school bus,

with poison oak for children in its windows.



A prestidigitator might say: “Well at least it’s hidden from sight.

Barbed wire asterisks yield no clues.”

But I say: Such magic is required training

to hide the poor inside this land of riches.



By Sean Lause

Biography: Sean Lause is a professor of English at Rhodes State College in Lima, Ohio. His poems have appeared in The Rising Phoenix Review, The Minnesota Review, The Alaska Quarterly, Another Chicago Magazine, The Beloit Poetry Journal and Illuminations. his latest book of poetry is Samsara Town (Taj Mahal Review, 2023).

