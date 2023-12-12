Shenyang By Larissa Zhong

Shenyang
My Shenyang speaks a rough northeastern tongue
and breathes homespun evening smoke;
I rest in its cove of swaying willows, knowing
your alps and vales are not worth a nick in my sidewalk.
I have been sitting at the Nanhu lake with my grandpa
for nineteen years as fish bite his hook.
I never had his patience, so I pick wildflowers and
crown his fisherman’s hat.
My grandma is as bright-eyed as she was
at nineteen, in her old monochromatic photographs.
Her laughter rings through our sunlit kitchen,
where flour dust dances around fresh dumpling dough.
Behind their old school, in midsummer heat,
my oldest cousin and his high school friends teach me
how to catch lightning bugs in plastic water bottles
before civility caught up to me.
I’ve never felt this old before:
I threw rose petals at my aunt’s wedding when I was nine;
now my little cousin can’t fit into his baby shoes
anymore.
The pair of deer statues downstairs are rusty and chipped,
overgrown with moss and I’m too big to ride them
but in my dreams I stroke their backs and whisper in their ears
please, let’s stay here.
By Larissa Zhong
Biography:
Larissa is a Chinese-Canadian writer who has been telling stories since she learned how to talk. She studied English lit in undergrad and is now earning her law degree, and she loves ballet, romantic comedies, and the Oxford comma.