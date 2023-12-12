Shenyang By Larissa Zhong

Shenyang

My Shenyang speaks a rough northeastern tongue

and breathes homespun evening smoke;

I rest in its cove of swaying willows, knowing

your alps and vales are not worth a nick in my sidewalk.

I have been sitting at the Nanhu lake with my grandpa

for nineteen years as fish bite his hook.

I never had his patience, so I pick wildflowers and

crown his fisherman’s hat.

My grandma is as bright-eyed as she was

at nineteen, in her old monochromatic photographs.

Her laughter rings through our sunlit kitchen,

where flour dust dances around fresh dumpling dough.

Behind their old school, in midsummer heat,

my oldest cousin and his high school friends teach me

how to catch lightning bugs in plastic water bottles

before civility caught up to me.

I’ve never felt this old before:

I threw rose petals at my aunt’s wedding when I was nine;

now my little cousin can’t fit into his baby shoes

anymore.

The pair of deer statues downstairs are rusty and chipped,

overgrown with moss and I’m too big to ride them

but in my dreams I stroke their backs and whisper in their ears

please, let’s stay here.

By Larissa Zhong

Biography:

Larissa is a Chinese-Canadian writer who has been telling stories since she learned how to talk. She studied English lit in undergrad and is now earning her law degree, and she loves ballet, romantic comedies, and the Oxford comma.

