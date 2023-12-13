There will be a witness By Maia Brown-Jackson

There will be a witness

I wonder if Death takes our hand,

gently, when we’re afraid at the end.

If Death says,

It’s okay, I am a witness, you exist,

you exist, you exist

and you are even now not alone.

(We are not born alone,

we do not have to die that way.)

So yes,

bet on losing dogs

and let the fading believe you’re their mother,

come to forgive them,

finally, the sin of being them.

In the end,

if no one else is there,

I will come and take your hand

and watch, and witness, and

remember you.



By Maia Brown-Jackson

Biography: Maia Brown-Jackson (poet): A born and bred New Yorker, Maia made the pragmatic decision to study literature at the University of Chicago; naturally followed by a series of odd jobs until she found herself in ISIS-occupied Iraq working with Yazidi survivors of genocide. Maia was inspired to attend the Fletcher School for a Master’s in Law and Diplomacy, and now works uncovering fraud and Taliban interventions in humanitarian aid meant for the people of Afghanistan. She recently published a poetry collection: And My Blood Sang.

Biography: Bonj Malabanan (animator): Bonj Malabanan, born and raised in the Philippines, fell in love with art as a young girl; her only toy being a pen and paper. A graduate of Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, Bonj co-founded Plus Factor Holistic Child Care and Wellness Center, where she instilled a love for learning and art in children from all abilities and backgrounds. She is now making her way through NYC as an illustrator and photographer.

