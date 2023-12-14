Jabalia, 2023 By Cody Baggerly

Jabalia, 2023

I search for words the way a father

digs through rubble,

I throw similes to the wind,

hoping they will lift to the heavens

like a mother’s dua,

But my stanzas stand as weakly as

a child fighting just to take a breath,

to savor a single drop of polluted water

My words are jarring,

My rhythm is ugly,

But so is genocide

.

.

.

.

In the time it took to write this useless poem,

195 more refugees died

By Cody Baggerly

Cody Baggerly is a graduate of East Central University, where he majored in English and Literature. He has been featured in three volumes of ECU’s literary journal, Originals; in 2020, 2021, and 2022. He also served as editor of the 2022 volume and has had work featured on The NoSleep Podcast. Cody currently serves as ECU’s Communications Specialist for their Marketing Department.

