the boys By Aischa Daughtery

the boys
the boys wear twenty matching ties and
chant kiss kiss kiss outside the bakers
so I flick my shiny, pleated hair behind
my shoulders and purse my mango-lipgloss-lips
for Elliott, whose dimples match my own and
who looks like he associates with The Jonas Brothers
his mate pushes him into me and he laughs without so much
as an apology, spits on the ground and turns away
I can’t complain, he wants to spend time
with his friends: the other boys who text me
wink faces at night and spit shut up at me
the next morning when I am talking too loud
————
I find comfort in boys like Joseph, who insists
on walking me to my front door after school
and waves to my parents when they drive
past him, even when he is not alone, it’s not
embarrassing because my mum is FIT and my dad
drives a Jag, although everybody else says I’m a slut
ignore them, they don’t even know you
but he does. he knows that I feel older than
those who surround us and he knows that I shake
when I cry and the other boys don’t know that
Joseph and I carved our names inside a heart into
a bench in the woods behind my house until
they are drinking and pissing behind it years later
with Joseph, who doesn’t talk to me now because I’m
not the hottest girl in the year anymore
———
the boys from out of town feel exotic so when Sam tries
to feed me my first cigarette and sits me on his lap in his
parents garden, I accept. they feel exciting and grown-up
so I roll my eyes when my mum insists that Zack
isn’t good enough and I hold my breath when Reanne is gentle
for the first time, they really do only want one thing, I’m sorry
but its okay, because I’ve recently discovered fake-tan makes
me look thinner and the older boys think I am a catch because
I’m getting particularly good at makeup for my age and I admit there is
nothing weird about girls masturbating whilst the other girls cringe at the thought
———
one boy calls me good girl
when I meet him in my school uniform
one boy says he won’t miss me
but he’ll miss the sex
one boy doesn’t like it when girls say no
and I have never taken a taxi home alone
from so far away
before tonight
Previously published in Adjacent Pineapple
By Aischa Daughtery
Biography:
Aischa Daughtery is a female lesbian poet based in Glasgow, Scotland. Her work generally explores issues of sexuality, the sociology of gender, current affairs and personal experience. She has been published in various literary journals and magazines such as Adjacent Pineapple, She is Fierce, qmunicreate and she is currently working on a project with Bad Betty Press. Her recent independent project, ‘Queer Theory’, is an online collective for creative, LGBTQIA+ femmes/female-identifying individuals who can contribute artistic work of any kind to a monthly time-capsule documenting the queer female experience in the 21st century. Aischa is currently working on promoting ‘Queer Theory’ whilst building an impressive portfolio of poetry and feature publications of her own.