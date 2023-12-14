the boys By Aischa Daughtery

the boys



the boys wear twenty matching ties and

chant kiss kiss kiss outside the bakers



so I flick my shiny, pleated hair behind

my shoulders and purse my mango-lipgloss-lips



for Elliott, whose dimples match my own and

who looks like he associates with The Jonas Brothers



his mate pushes him into me and he laughs without so much

as an apology, spits on the ground and turns away



I can’t complain, he wants to spend time

with his friends: the other boys who text me



wink faces at night and spit shut up at me

the next morning when I am talking too loud

————

I find comfort in boys like Joseph, who insists

on walking me to my front door after school



and waves to my parents when they drive

past him, even when he is not alone, it’s not



embarrassing because my mum is FIT and my dad

drives a Jag, although everybody else says I’m a slut



ignore them, they don’t even know you

but he does. he knows that I feel older than



those who surround us and he knows that I shake

when I cry and the other boys don’t know that



Joseph and I carved our names inside a heart into

a bench in the woods behind my house until



they are drinking and pissing behind it years later

with Joseph, who doesn’t talk to me now because I’m



not the hottest girl in the year anymore

———

the boys from out of town feel exotic so when Sam tries

to feed me my first cigarette and sits me on his lap in his



parents garden, I accept. they feel exciting and grown-up

so I roll my eyes when my mum insists that Zack



isn’t good enough and I hold my breath when Reanne is gentle

for the first time, they really do only want one thing, I’m sorry



but its okay, because I’ve recently discovered fake-tan makes

me look thinner and the older boys think I am a catch because



I’m getting particularly good at makeup for my age and I admit there is

nothing weird about girls masturbating whilst the other girls cringe at the thought

———

one boy calls me good girl

when I meet him in my school uniform



one boy says he won’t miss me

but he’ll miss the sex



one boy doesn’t like it when girls say no

and I have never taken a taxi home alone



from so far away

before tonight

Previously published in Adjacent Pineapple

By Aischa Daughtery

Biography:

Aischa Daughtery is a female lesbian poet based in Glasgow, Scotland. Her work generally explores issues of sexuality, the sociology of gender, current affairs and personal experience. She has been published in various literary journals and magazines such as Adjacent Pineapple, She is Fierce, qmunicreate and she is currently working on a project with Bad Betty Press. Her recent independent project, ‘Queer Theory’, is an online collective for creative, LGBTQIA+ femmes/female-identifying individuals who can contribute artistic work of any kind to a monthly time-capsule documenting the queer female experience in the 21st century. Aischa is currently working on promoting ‘Queer Theory’ whilst building an impressive portfolio of poetry and feature publications of her own.

