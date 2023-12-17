What Lives in the Seine By Michelle Patton

What Lives in the Seine

The tears of saints and mothers.

The girl-child who drowned herself

Unwed and pregnant. Shopping carts,

Piss and shit from bodies, human and animal.

Coke cans and delicate green tendrils

Woven with hair. Bits of trash and Joan of Arc.

Fragments of bitter bones.

Bigmouth buffalo, black bullhead,

blackside darter, brook stickleback,

Fathead minnow, freshwater drum.

Wine bottles, street signs, umbrellas.

Gold and garnet bees. A Gallic boat.

A quarter cup

Of my mother’s ashes.

By Michelle Patton

Biography: Michelle Patton received an MFA in Creative Writing from CSU Fresno. She won the Ernesto Trejo Award for poetry and was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her poems have appeared in The Atlanta Review, Southern Poetry Review, Zyzzyva, Prairie Schooner and others. She teaches English at Fresno City College.

