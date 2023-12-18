the new moon By Daria P.

the new moon
i envy my mother
she’s not bleeding anymore
everything is dry down there
everything is dead
it’s the new moon
time to pay my body’s rent
another errand
another bullet point
if you think of this,
the trickle-down economy
is more like the water cycle
our blood converts to net worth
maybe i’ll be old enough
to see what life is like
when all your wounds are scarred
By Daria P.
Biography:
Daria P. (she/they) is an aspiring poet who was born and is currently residing in a small Siberian town. They started writing freeform poetry in English in 2020 as the way to cope with isolation during the pandemic, then the coping strategy became a passion and writing became their daily habit. Daria hasn’t tried publishing until 2023, but, by August 2023, their works will appear in Tap into Poetry. Their poems tend to be minimalist and straightforward. Their records in the notes app are mostly poetry and song lyrics, and it’s a mess.