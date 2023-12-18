the new moon By Daria P.

the new moon

i envy my mother

she’s not bleeding anymore

everything is dry down there

everything is dead

it’s the new moon

time to pay my body’s rent

another errand

another bullet point

if you think of this,

the trickle-down economy

is more like the water cycle

our blood converts to net worth

maybe i’ll be old enough

to see what life is like

when all your wounds are scarred

By Daria P.

Biography:

Daria P. (she/they) is an aspiring poet who was born and is currently residing in a small Siberian town. They started writing freeform poetry in English in 2020 as the way to cope with isolation during the pandemic, then the coping strategy became a passion and writing became their daily habit. Daria hasn’t tried publishing until 2023, but, by August 2023, their works will appear in Tap into Poetry. Their poems tend to be minimalist and straightforward. Their records in the notes app are mostly poetry and song lyrics, and it’s a mess.

