“‘Twas the Day Before Break” By Melissa S. Bayless

“‘Twas the Day Before Break”

Schoolhouse version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

‘Twas the day before break and throughout the schoolhouse,

Everyone was stirring, it was a madhouse.

Backpacks were flung without any care,

We were all waiting; to the clock, we stared.

The children were restless with dreams in their heads,

Of time off from school, if it snows, we can sled!!!

The teachers all gathered and their lessons they mapped,

While sipping hot cocoa and eating gingersnaps.

All of a sudden there was lots of chatter,

A much-needed bonus? A turkey? A platter?

They let out a laugh and made a mad dash,

Wow, that lunch was over in a flash!

There is so much to teach and so much to know,

To all students our knowledge, we must bestow.

Whether it’s English, math, or music they hear,

Science, history, and even Shakespeare.

Maybe even a subject they pick,

Ag or art – we’ll make it stick!

A teacher we’re called, yes that is one name.

But coach, guide, mentor, counselor, we are the same.

We must not forget, all the other staff too,

Assistants, admin, and board members too!

So many people, not teachers by trade,

Custodians, food service – they see all grades.

No matter the season, they give their all,

Their names should be on a plaque on the wall.

Back to the classroom the children sprint,

Even the staff have not a hint.

A voice on the speaker begins to call out.

Each and every grade – a pep rally no doubt!

In the gym, we all sit and look,

The principal comes out and reads us a book.

We mingle and jingle as we have a snack,

Our teachers tell us we are sharp as tacks.

Our books and bags to the bus we carry,

Both students and staff feel light and airy.

‘Til much later in life, we do not know,

This incredible debt to our teachers we owe.

They gave us strength and always believed,

Never once did we feel beneath.

All the things we thought we’d never use,

Algebra, grammar, and learning about Zeus!

Now I wish I had listened more,

If only I had known what was in store.

For all of life’s lessons can’t be taught,

But our teachers cared, they gave us much thought.

I appreciate now all those weird little quirks,

I’m even grateful I had to redo work.

It taught me that life is not a perfect rose.

We all make mistakes and must recompose.

Sometimes we encounter a thorn or a thistle,

With the tools we were given, they were merely ripples.

Our teachers taught us with grace, love, and light,

They always told us our futures were bright!

By Melissa S. Bayless

Melissa S. Bayless is a Tennessee native who began writing as a child. She has written over two hundred poems, short stories and songs as an amateur writer and continues to add to her collection each year. She is a Technical Assistant Coordinator and trains school-based clinicians across the state. Working with a third of Tennessee school districts, she has witnessed the immense efforts put forth to educate children. “There are not enough words to express the gratitude we owe to all the people involved in shaping the minds of tomorrow.”

