Adríatico By Archana Sridhar

Adríatico

I stride across the face of the world

then stoop to make my shadow small

I select the exact right specimen of fossil

loosened from the lunar landscape

I rise at the ancestors’ voices:

“I’m not supposed to be living in this time or place… am I?”

I am stranded without answers

come undone in the salt spray

I leap from the cliff to swim

in the cave of the heart below

I ride alongside the octopus, the bream

and the other magical creatures of the sea

By Archana Sridhar

Biography:

Archana Sridhar is a university administrator living in Toronto, Canada. An Indian-American woman and mother, Archana focuses her poetry on diaspora lived experience, as well as themes of race, meditation and trauma. She studied at Bard College and Harvard Law School, and was a Fulbright Scholar in Guatemala.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

