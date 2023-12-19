Adríatico By Archana Sridhar

Adríatico
I stride across the face of the world
then stoop to make my shadow small
I select the exact right specimen of fossil
loosened from the lunar landscape
I rise at the ancestors’ voices:
“I’m not supposed to be living in this time or place… am I?”
I am stranded without answers
come undone in the salt spray
I leap from the cliff to swim
in the cave of the heart below
I ride alongside the octopus, the bream
and the other magical creatures of the sea
By Archana Sridhar
Biography:
Archana Sridhar is a university administrator living in Toronto, Canada. An Indian-American woman and mother, Archana focuses her poetry on diaspora lived experience, as well as themes of race, meditation and trauma. She studied at Bard College and Harvard Law School, and was a Fulbright Scholar in Guatemala.