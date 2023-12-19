Riding Beneath Čháŋ Óhaŋ By J. Nider

Riding Beneath Čháŋ Óhaŋ

(Riding Beneath Crazy Horse)

The musk of soap, sweet hay, sweat, and

warm leather rises up through

the cold pre-dawn air from chestnut flanks.

I breathe it in deeply; this

is the scent of wildness, tempered with the

heady perfume of Lakota land

in barest spring:

ash trees coming to bloom, frozen earth

beginning to soften,

air that still scorches the lungs with cold.

We walk at the foot of

the great chieftain’s mount,

his half-hewn form merging

with the stallion beneath him.

I can see the side of the mountain

through the white-and-black

painted ash trunks, stone

surging skywards through the Earth, as

though the great stone chief and his

wild-eyed horse are finally

escaping the thawed earth to which

they’d long been resigned. But it’s

much too quiet here for such sudden

revolution. Perhaps they’ve been

slowly, steadily extricating themselves

from that mountainside for the

past seventy one years, so as not to

disturb the patch of peace around them, careful

to leave the world undisturbed in monument

as they had in life. My heart aches

for a world carefully cared for as the

Ogalala land before my father’s

pillaging, gunslinging ancestors made

a ruin, a halfhearted monument, a

mockery of the Lakota memory,

cousins of my mother’s great-grandmother’s people.

As I bob atop my own mount, her hooves making

little noise in the damp path – she too

knows not to break the holy quiet

of sunrise – she turns her head gently

and seems to nod at a doe standing

above her sleepy-eyed daughter. The doe

bats her eyes in understanding and

settles, resting her tawny head beside

her child as hints of warmed sunlight

begin to filter through the leaves. This

is the day I come to understand:

there is a god, and she chooses

to reveal herself shrouded in the

muffled silence of dawn,

in these holiest of spaces,

these whispering remnants

of sacred places waiting

to reclaim themselves.

Silent prayer drips from

my mouth, hoping the gods of old

still listen, still forgive.

By J. Nider

Biography: J. Nider is a writer-poet, weird-parent, tree-admirer, and likely-hobbit living in Northeastern Kansas on stolen Kansa land. Pieces of her previously published work can be found in Ink and Marrow Press, The America Library of Poetry, and Abyss and Apex Magazine. You can find her attempting to write, bake, meditate, overthrow the powers that be, and chase two kids (often many of these at the same time). Please don’t find her on social media – she’s, frankly, kind of bad at it.

