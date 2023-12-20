MY CHILDREN By Sarah Pettibone

MY CHILDREN
My daughter,
my baby,
is healthy, strong,
she smiles every morning
when she wakes in her blanket.
She plays peekaboo
with the edge of my shirt,
She exists,
and now she does not.
Then at night,
I see the long form of my son,
his body submerged below water.
His limbs look lifeless
in the bath,
and I hear death
when he gargles
the water.
What I see is my children
in every Palestinian child,
Wax paper outlines
hang from my door frames.
The problem is not impossible,
only some people are,
Shall we pass into worse
than nothing?
By Sarah Pettibone
Biography:
Sarah Pettibone is a family medicine physician in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and a former medical examiner of refugees seeking asylum. She studied prose and poetry with multiple instructors at the Helen Zell Writers’ Program at the University of Michigan.