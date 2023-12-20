Their art By Sean Lause

Their art

Wasps are spinning their nest

in what used to be my back window.

Their intricate legs work,

my mind trembles.

They enter and leave their perfect caves,

the sun touching them blue or bottle-green.

They hold their wings down tight,

bullets that wound the air.

Have they journeyed here from outer space

to gauge my knowledge of earth?

I cannot read them yet,

though my blood ticks time with their wings.

Their eyes are black seeds

glinting in the sun.

I stand, approach, press palm to glass,

though they ignore me,

busy stitching their lower heaven.

My breathing slows and calms.

They weave round and through their creation,

though some, the sentinels,

line the sill in perfect punctuation.

The glass is cool to my cheek,

the sun a throbbing vacancy of blue.

By Sean Lause

Biography: Sean Lause is a professor of English at Rhodes State College in Lima, Ohio. His poems have appeared in The Rising Phoenix Review, The Minnesota Review, The Alaska Quarterly, Another Chicago Magazine, The Beloit Poetry Journal and Illuminations. his latest book of poetry is Samsara Town (Taj Mahal Review, 2023).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

