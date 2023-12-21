DOMINATION STORY By Nico Lee Cary

DOMINATION STORY
To dissociate you need a body
To be a body is a hard science
Hard science is measuring justice in units of citizen
Citizenship is the surrendering of your other bodies
for the false hope of arrival
Citizenship is an umbilical noose —
I dissociate
~~~
To be a dominated body,
I must first be dominated into a body,
the flat earth of me,
chemically stripped
from other dimensions.
~~~
To stop the violence,
I must be remade as something
you will understand as human,
— I must commit ecocide.
~~~
Once we’re both implicated,
Domination is the
curse of being a body
(as opposed to, for instance, a body of being)
and believing justice is what happens
when that body is no longer brutalized;
believing freedom is what happens when there
is a shared definition of sovereignty or
a new proximity to choice
because everyone forgot the original curse.
But I am still left with a body,
its own self made rubicon —
a haunted miracle of
scorched lungs, and dammed waterways
capitulating to a hylomorphic belief that
we’ve come too far
to be anything else.
By Nico Lee Cary
Biography:
Nico Cary comes from a large Black and Chinese family – like, grandmother 12th of 12 math. He is a writer, interdisciplinary artist, and mindfulness teacher. He received his BA from UC Berkeley’s Interdisciplinary Studies Field School, specializing in cognitive linguistics. He is a Garrison Institute Fellow, and his multimedia installations on processing climate grief have been featured at the Smithsonian and Yerba Center for the Arts in San Francisco.