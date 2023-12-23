Midwest, 2016 By Em Kestrel

Midwest, 2016

The crimson creeps-

A virus spreading through

The whites of his eyes.

A tangerine humiliation

Teaches us how to

Hate ourselves and our

brothers again.

Clouds of mustard erupt

From the blacktop pavement-

Teenagers feel glass shards

Forced down their throats.

The deep green is pulled away

From the willows and cedars that

Once reminded us that we

Are alive.

She slides up my shirt

To find zaffre shades

Littering my ribcage-

Men were seduced by a

Leader’s sodomy with

Violence.

These nights, we can dream

Of a lavender sky.

We can write poems for

Every color of American,

And remember that we

love each other as

ferociously as this place

Hates us.

By Em Kestrel

Biography:

Em Kestrel (they/them) is a twenty three year old emerging poet and writer from Milwaukee, WI. Their work ranges from personal observations surrounding identity and humanity, to the ever changing natural world we all share. Poetry is a beautiful medium to explore challenging themes of queeress, religion, injustice, and everything in between. They still reside in Wisconsin with their fiance and three cats.

