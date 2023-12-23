Midwest, 2016 By Em Kestrel

Midwest, 2016
The crimson creeps-
A virus spreading through
The whites of his eyes.
A tangerine humiliation
Teaches us how to
Hate ourselves and our
brothers again.
Clouds of mustard erupt
From the blacktop pavement-
Teenagers feel glass shards
Forced down their throats.
The deep green is pulled away
From the willows and cedars that
Once reminded us that we
Are alive.
She slides up my shirt
To find zaffre shades
Littering my ribcage-
Men were seduced by a
Leader’s sodomy with
Violence.
These nights, we can dream
Of a lavender sky.
We can write poems for
Every color of American,
And remember that we
love each other as
ferociously as this place
Hates us.
By Em Kestrel
Biography:
Em Kestrel (they/them) is a twenty three year old emerging poet and writer from Milwaukee, WI. Their work ranges from personal observations surrounding identity and humanity, to the ever changing natural world we all share. Poetry is a beautiful medium to explore challenging themes of queeress, religion, injustice, and everything in between. They still reside in Wisconsin with their fiance and three cats.