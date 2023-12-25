Les Hommes des Vertes Montagnes By J.D. Gevry

Les Hommes des Vertes Montagnes

six silent, shaken years

as I traversed the borders

between genders

my father’s tuque

he gave me

one snowy day, leaving home

I placed it on my head

and looked

backwoods Vermont gruff

the cologne of snowmobile exhaust

woven into my flannel

looked

like Pépère : like him : like

his son

and I secretly kept

and cherished it

like a memory

we never had

This poem previously appeared in the March 2023 issue of “The Write Launch

By J.D. Gevry

Biography: J.D. Gevry (they/them; he/him; or fae/faer) is an emerging queer, polyamorous, non-binary and trans French-Canadian American poet from Vermont whose writing explores the complexities and intersections of sexuality, gender, race, religion, and ethnicity. Their work is published in “Flush Left”, “The Write Launch”, and “Spillwords”. Gevry holds a bachelor’s degree in human sexuality and a master of public health degree. They live in the Boston area with their husband and are currently writing a book of poetry chronicling the accidental development of a sordid queer romantic affair.

