Les Hommes des Vertes Montagnes By J.D. Gevry

Les Hommes des Vertes Montagnes
six silent, shaken years
as I traversed the borders
between genders
my father’s tuque
he gave me
one snowy day, leaving home
I placed it on my head
and looked
backwoods Vermont gruff
the cologne of snowmobile exhaust
woven into my flannel
looked
like Pépère : like him : like
his son
and I secretly kept
and cherished it
like a memory
we never had
This poem previously appeared in the March 2023 issue of “The Write Launch
By J.D. Gevry
Biography:
J.D. Gevry (they/them; he/him; or fae/faer) is an emerging queer, polyamorous, non-binary and trans French-Canadian American poet from Vermont whose writing explores the complexities and intersections of sexuality, gender, race, religion, and ethnicity. Their work is published in “Flush Left”, “The Write Launch”, and “Spillwords”. Gevry holds a bachelor’s degree in human sexuality and a master of public health degree. They live in the Boston area with their husband and are currently writing a book of poetry chronicling the accidental development of a sordid queer romantic affair.