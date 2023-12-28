Lamb By J. Nider

Lamb

my reflection takes me by

surprise these days.

i don’t know when i had time

to age past seventeen.

she’d be pissed, you know,

that Promising Young Woman –

she was going to go to med school,

going to be somebody.

she was smart, mature for her age.

she was desperate to be enough.

she rages at me,

claws desperately behind my eyes,

her anger fire-bright.

is this it? she wails. is this all?

diapers and laundry and never enough sleep,

you sacrificed my future for this?

i try to hold her gently

– the astringent taste of adolescent

ambition singes, and I’d forgotten

the bitterness until now –

and hope that this girl,

selfish and irrational and hurting,

can forgive my happiness.

i watch her burn in my sons eyes

and i hope that funeral pyre

can be enough for either of us.

By J. Nider

Biography: J. Nider is a writer-poet, weird-parent, tree-admirer, and likely-hobbit living in Northeastern Kansas on stolen Kansa land. Pieces of her previously published work can be found in Ink and Marrow Press, The America Library of Poetry, and Abyss and Apex Magazine. You can find her attempting to write, bake, meditate, overthrow the powers that be, and chase two kids (often many of these at the same time). Please don’t find her on social media – she’s, frankly, kind of bad at it.

