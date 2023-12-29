7,000 CHILDREN DEAD IN GAZA By Sarah Pettibone

7,000 CHILDREN DEAD IN GAZA
One glance
at my son,
his face looking quietly
out the backseat
window,
and I’m reminded of
what I learned in
medschool.
Namely,
the motion of the heart
does not pump
but wring,
more like a dishrag,
gripped
over and over.
By Sarah Pettibone
Biography:
Sarah Pettibone is a family medicine physician in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and a former medical examiner of refugees seeking asylum. She studied prose and poetry with multiple instructors at the Helen Zell Writers’ Program at the University of Michigan.