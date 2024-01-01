Odyssey of Hunger By Mimi Evangeline

Odyssey of Hunger

Flesh of my Flesh Son of Saturn

Under the afternoon

sun the altar can be

wherever you kneel. You ply yourself before

the August heat

starved mouth-open tongue-swollen

like a calf to the harvest of cornflowers,

like a worm to the rot of the swamp.

God prefers the hungry because we are

the only creatures that kill to kill yet you ran

from the dry earth of slaughter as

fast as your father fled from faith.

It is summer after all and you can

eat every lover you held but you cannot

run from what you are

the same way you

cannot forget your

hunger. So you

stand in the dry crops of the land

to gut the belly of fate

and glut yourself on the skins of your

sons because you are

devoted to tragedy

you are devoted to

your bloodcurse.

The same way your mother was

devoted to redeem you

when she sold all her gold for

your manhood. Look at you now,

what a shame of a man you have become

sated mouth-closed tongue-sunken

You have become what you

have always wanted

to be; the all devourer,

destroyer of

the sun.

By Mimi Evangeline

Biography: Meriem Evangeline is a Greek-Tunisian Mediterranean writer and editor for Dune Magazine. She is is currently undertaking her Honours in Creative Writing and working to publish her debut poetry collection titled Tenderness has Teeth.

