Odyssey of Hunger By Mimi Evangeline

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

Odyssey of Hunger

Flesh of my Flesh        Son of Saturn

        Under the afternoon    

                                   sun      the altar can be 

wherever you kneel.        You ply yourself before

                     the August heat   

        starved       mouth-open    tongue-swollen

                  like a calf to the harvest of cornflowers,

like a worm to the rot of the swamp.

                         God prefers the hungry because we are

the only creatures that      kill   to  kill        yet you    ran

from the dry earth of      slaughter   as

                   fast as your    father    fled from faith.

             It is summer after all     and  you can

eat  every lover you    held       but you cannot

                run      from what  you are

                  the same way you

cannot forget your

                  hunger.     So you

stand    in the   dry crops       of the land

                   to gut the belly of fate

and glut   yourself on the skins     of your

sons               because you are

    devoted to tragedy 

                you are devoted    to

your bloodcurse.

            The same way your   mother was

devoted to       redeem you   

               when she     sold    all her gold for

your manhood.             Look at you now,

what a shame of a man you have become  

      sated      mouth-closed    tongue-sunken

You have become what you

                have always wanted

to be;  the all devourer,

            destroyer of

 the sun.        

By Mimi Evangeline

Biography:

Meriem Evangeline is a Greek-Tunisian Mediterranean writer and editor for Dune Magazine. She is is currently undertaking her Honours in Creative Writing and working to publish her debut poetry collection titled Tenderness has Teeth.

Leave a Reply