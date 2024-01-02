The Future, Greeting Majority Members of the Supreme Court By Daniel Brennan

The Future, Greeting Majority Members of the Supreme Court

Believe me

when I say

I will lick the bones clean

I will suck every last succulent drop of marrow dry

My tongue

running along femurs and

scapula and vertebrae

Time hindsight it will make an excellent garnish

Before each meal my lips split in a prayer

as much as a curse as much as

a prophecy for your legacy Do you wish to know it?

My tongue will shine as if blood-dipped gold

a martyr’s tongue a poet’s tongue a God’s tongue

Years after you’re gone it will find you and your vows

and carve a savory damnation into your calcified remains

Believe me when I say

I will make an Eden of your decomposing

history your final regards

I will make for my children a language cast with the graveyard dirt

that holds you still and silent

In this life your limbs will bloat with greed

and pride and all those sins

tattooed behind your eyes for easy practice

But in the next

In the next every particle of you every hair and tooth

will become dust only the blood on your once-wringing

hands vaguely calling out from the past

Believe me when I say I am coming and

I am famished.

By Daniel Brennan

Biography: Daniel Brennan (he/him) is a queer writer and coffee devotee from New York, who spent much of his childhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Pennsylvania, along with his many siblings and an ongoing menagerie of pets. His work has appeared in numerous places, including Passengers Journal, The Banyan Review, Birdcoat Quarterly, Sky Island Journal, and Hive Avenue. Twitter/Instagram: @dannyjbrennan.

