The Future, Greeting Majority Members of the Supreme Court By Daniel Brennan

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

The Future, Greeting Majority Members of the Supreme Court

Believe me
when I say

I will lick the bones clean

I will suck every last succulent  drop   of marrow dry

My tongue

running along femurs and
scapula         and vertebrae

Time    hindsight    it will make an excellent garnish

Before each meal my lips split in a prayer
as much as a curse as much as

a prophecy for your legacy      Do you wish to know it?

My tongue will shine as if blood-dipped gold
a martyr’s tongue a poet’s tongue a God’s tongue

Years after you’re gone it will find you and your vows
and carve a savory damnation into your calcified remains

Believe me when I say

I will make an Eden of your decomposing
history your final regards

I will make for my children a language cast with the graveyard dirt
that holds you still and silent

In this life       your limbs will bloat with greed
and pride and all those sins
tattooed behind your eyes for easy practice

But in the next

In the next every particle of you   every hair   and tooth

will become dust       only the blood on your once-wringing
hands vaguely calling out from the past

Believe me when I say I am coming and
I am famished.

By Daniel Brennan

Biography:

Daniel Brennan (he/him) is a queer writer and coffee devotee from New York, who spent much of his childhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Pennsylvania, along with his many siblings and an ongoing menagerie of pets. His work has appeared in numerous places, including Passengers Journal, The Banyan Review, Birdcoat Quarterly, Sky Island Journal, and Hive Avenue. Twitter/Instagram: @dannyjbrennan.

Leave a Reply