The Future, Greeting Majority Members of the Supreme Court By Daniel Brennan

The Future, Greeting Majority Members of the Supreme Court
Believe me
when I say
I will lick the bones clean
I will suck every last succulent drop of marrow dry
My tongue
running along femurs and
scapula and vertebrae
Time hindsight it will make an excellent garnish
Before each meal my lips split in a prayer
as much as a curse as much as
a prophecy for your legacy Do you wish to know it?
My tongue will shine as if blood-dipped gold
a martyr’s tongue a poet’s tongue a God’s tongue
Years after you’re gone it will find you and your vows
and carve a savory damnation into your calcified remains
Believe me when I say
I will make an Eden of your decomposing
history your final regards
I will make for my children a language cast with the graveyard dirt
that holds you still and silent
In this life your limbs will bloat with greed
and pride and all those sins
tattooed behind your eyes for easy practice
But in the next
In the next every particle of you every hair and tooth
will become dust only the blood on your once-wringing
hands vaguely calling out from the past
Believe me when I say I am coming and
I am famished.
By Daniel Brennan
Biography:
Daniel Brennan (he/him) is a queer writer and coffee devotee from New York, who spent much of his childhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Pennsylvania, along with his many siblings and an ongoing menagerie of pets. His work has appeared in numerous places, including Passengers Journal, The Banyan Review, Birdcoat Quarterly, Sky Island Journal, and Hive Avenue. Twitter/Instagram: @dannyjbrennan.