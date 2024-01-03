A-MER-IC-A By Esther Lee

A-MER-IC-A

barbed wire

leaves scars in the sky,

teal leaking cries of gold.

you come to fear those men in navy blue,

peach skin

the sun renders transparent.

mother says she’ll be back soon

through the gravel and thick static but she

doesn’t sound like she believes it.

america is a word

that’s raw metal against wet tongue,

like biting down on a gold bar.

splice the letters into sound and you’ll find

that the dream has feathered into air.

even nights after

the pain still roars in volumes,

that voice whispering, telling you that

freedom

is a hoax within itself, you still see the

eyes of those men

like the night poached of stars.

you will fall asleep again

but never to place your right hand over your

heart.

By Esther Lee

Biography:

Esther Lee is a writer and high school student from Southern California who also has a penchant for photography, tea, and the nineties cartoon Daria. She’s a contributor for the online zine Soliloquie, and her work has been recognized by the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards and published by Rookie Magazine.

