A-MER-IC-A By Esther Lee

A-MER-IC-A
barbed wire
leaves scars in the sky,
teal leaking cries of gold.
you come to fear those men in navy blue,
peach skin
the sun renders transparent.
mother says she’ll be back soon
through the gravel and thick static but she
doesn’t sound like she believes it.
america is a word
that’s raw metal against wet tongue,
like biting down on a gold bar.
splice the letters into sound and you’ll find
that the dream has feathered into air.
even nights after
the pain still roars in volumes,
that voice whispering, telling you that
freedom
is a hoax within itself, you still see the
eyes of those men
like the night poached of stars.
you will fall asleep again
but never to place your right hand over your
heart.
By Esther Lee
Biography:
Esther Lee is a writer and high school student from Southern California who also has a penchant for photography, tea, and the nineties cartoon Daria. She’s a contributor for the online zine Soliloquie, and her work has been recognized by the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards and published by Rookie Magazine.