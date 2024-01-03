Paper Houses By Michel O’Hara

Paper Houses

A wasp forges its home along the knife’s edge

of a metal eave outside a kitchen window that looks out

onto the pomelo tree that only bears fruit every fourth year

but blossoms the first week each February filling the three rooms

of my apartment with the scent of oranges; I came here

after my son left home and moved in with his girlfriend

after my husband left to live with a woman he worked for;

as the winter weeks pass I watch the paper wasp work

through the shield of a single pane of glass

it was beautiful, the way its stinger appeared sharper

under the sun’s serrated light, how its body seemed brighter

after feeding on other insects and fruit nectar

how the colony it was constructing out of pulp

extruded from broken branches and empty boxes

would collapse and be abandoned by autumn,

like chewing up the rotted wood of a fence post

was as simple as biting into a lemon-

By Michel O’Hara

Biography:

Michel O’Hara is a poet and photographer living in Los Angeles, CA. She is currently completing her B.A. in Liberal Studies, Creative Writing at Antioch University Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in gallery shows and photography exhibitions across the U.S. and was included in the photography anthology “Personal Narrative”. Currently she is an editor at the literary journal Two Hawks Quarterly.

