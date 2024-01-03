Paper Houses By Michel O’Hara

Paper Houses
A wasp forges its home along the knife’s edge
of a metal eave outside a kitchen window that looks out
onto the pomelo tree that only bears fruit every fourth year
but blossoms the first week each February filling the three rooms
of my apartment with the scent of oranges; I came here
after my son left home and moved in with his girlfriend
after my husband left to live with a woman he worked for;
as the winter weeks pass I watch the paper wasp work
through the shield of a single pane of glass
it was beautiful, the way its stinger appeared sharper
under the sun’s serrated light, how its body seemed brighter
after feeding on other insects and fruit nectar
how the colony it was constructing out of pulp
extruded from broken branches and empty boxes
would collapse and be abandoned by autumn,
like chewing up the rotted wood of a fence post
was as simple as biting into a lemon-
By Michel O’Hara
Biography:
Michel O’Hara is a poet and photographer living in Los Angeles, CA. She is currently completing her B.A. in Liberal Studies, Creative Writing at Antioch University Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in gallery shows and photography exhibitions across the U.S. and was included in the photography anthology “Personal Narrative”. Currently she is an editor at the literary journal Two Hawks Quarterly.