Disheveled By Adesiyan Oluwapelumi

Disheveled
Teach a boy to rot, & he is doomed
to the art. The road that lead me here
is the wide passage. I river into an empty
song, and the chorus deluges. The bird
in my throat rattles like a disheveled gong.
I nitpick the bones fallen from my skin.
Dear Lord, it becomes easier to wound in the
simplest ways. My distraught soul skidding
the wheels of sanity. I am at the edge of the
valley. Nothing wants to be damned. The Eden
in me burning. Take me to Goshen. Let
the arrow
miss.
Let the wound. Let the wound
be water.
By Adesiyan Oluwapelumi
Biography:
Adesiyan Oluwapelumi, TPC XI, is a medical student, poet, essayist & Assistant Editor of Fiery Scribe Review from Nigeria. Winner of the Cheshire White Ribbon Day Creative Contest (2022), & 1st runner up in the Fidelis Okoro Prize for Poetry (2023). His works are published/forthcoming in Fantasy Magazine, Poet Lore, Tab Journal, Poetry Wales, Variant Literature & elsewhere. A 2023 Adroit Journal Summer Mentee, a 2023 SprinNG Writers’ Fellowship, hus works were selected for inclusion in the Annual Outstanding Young Writers Anthology( Paper Crane, 2023). He tweets @ademindpoems.