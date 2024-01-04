Disheveled By Adesiyan Oluwapelumi

Disheveled

Teach a boy to rot, & he is doomed

to the art. The road that lead me here



is the wide passage. I river into an empty

song, and the chorus deluges. The bird



in my throat rattles like a disheveled gong.

I nitpick the bones fallen from my skin.

Dear Lord, it becomes easier to wound in the

simplest ways. My distraught soul skidding

the wheels of sanity. I am at the edge of the

valley. Nothing wants to be damned. The Eden

in me burning. Take me to Goshen. Let

the arrow

miss.

Let the wound. Let the wound

be water.

By Adesiyan Oluwapelumi

Biography: Adesiyan Oluwapelumi, TPC XI, is a medical student, poet, essayist & Assistant Editor of Fiery Scribe Review from Nigeria. Winner of the Cheshire White Ribbon Day Creative Contest (2022), & 1st runner up in the Fidelis Okoro Prize for Poetry (2023). His works are published/forthcoming in Fantasy Magazine, Poet Lore, Tab Journal, Poetry Wales, Variant Literature & elsewhere. A 2023 Adroit Journal Summer Mentee, a 2023 SprinNG Writers’ Fellowship, hus works were selected for inclusion in the Annual Outstanding Young Writers Anthology( Paper Crane, 2023). He tweets @ademindpoems.

