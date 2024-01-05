Forgiveness By Mary Salisbury

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

Forgiveness

wounded—you took shelter

            you longed

to forgive them

                                                your palms wept

there was no apology

                        your shoulder              an injured wing

your slow walk                       in thunder

            a paper map                            a green bridge

            acorns fell like hail

your palms held          your breath

                                                            the uneven

rock path                     the riverbank               a love letter

                        if only you could catch            your breath

What mysterious infinite knowledge

 is this?

there                            a narrow path

                                    in the tall grass

            your fingers spill ink               onto the map

                                                leaves fall            like psalms.

By Mary Salisbury

Biography:

Mary Salisbury’s poetry has been published in Calyx, Michigan Quarterly Review, and other journals. An Oregon Literary Arts Fellowship recipient, Mary earned her MFA from Pacific University. Her fiction has been published in The Whitefish Review and Cutthroat. Salisbury’s story collection, Side Effects of Wanting, was published by Main Street Rag.

