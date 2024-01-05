Forgiveness By Mary Salisbury

Forgiveness
wounded—you took shelter
you longed
to forgive them
your palms wept
there was no apology
your shoulder an injured wing
your slow walk in thunder
a paper map a green bridge
acorns fell like hail
your palms held your breath
the uneven
rock path the riverbank a love letter
if only you could catch your breath
What mysterious infinite knowledge
is this?
there a narrow path
in the tall grass
your fingers spill ink onto the map
leaves fall like psalms.
By Mary Salisbury
Biography:
Mary Salisbury’s poetry has been published in Calyx, Michigan Quarterly Review, and other journals. An Oregon Literary Arts Fellowship recipient, Mary earned her MFA from Pacific University. Her fiction has been published in The Whitefish Review and Cutthroat. Salisbury’s story collection, Side Effects of Wanting, was published by Main Street Rag.