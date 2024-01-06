backdrop By William Aarnes

backdrop

Even when I’m caught up

having to watch the hospital

elevator door close, the cab

crammed with haggard patients,

even in that dream,

as in all the others,

the parents’ kitchen dreams,

the unruly classroom dreams . . . ,

the same backdrop

beckons—that steep,

windy road up to Highlands

with the stand selling apples

and cider in season

but always open

with bags of boiled peanuts

on its counter, the contraband

always in the dark shed

under the loblollies uphill,

the shed’s door padlocked,

the contents—pills? guns?

a stash of forged IDs?

the psalter Mary read?



a password in an envelope

taped to a laptop,

every file opening

to the unforgettable poem?



all mine whatever night

I finally stop with the bags

of hundreds in the trunk,

though by my guess

I’m still thousands shy

of what’s needed for the deal.

By William Aarnes

Biography:

William Aarnes has published four collections of poetry, the latest being The Hum in Human (Main Street Rag, 2022).

