inertia By Adele Li

inertia
no one tells you that when you’re 16 and
naked in someone’s bed, you become a mush of
flesh and muscle without a skeleton to roost on. you
are lumps and calluses and no substance at all. you are
just the patronizing looks, the stranger asking ‘aren’t
you cold?’ with a scrunched brow when you wear
that skimpy top you’ve saved up for for months, and now
it’s at the back of your closet and you haven’t reached
for it since. you make lists in your head of ways you can
be interesting: maybe if you cut yourself, starve yourself
like depressing quotes on the internet, someone will ask
you if you’re okay and you can launch into your prepared
monologue of ‘no, i’m not, but when are we ever okay?’
and you’ll laugh, and he’ll fall in love, love you because
you’re deep and thoughtful and not like any of the other
girls he’s met, and when he tells you this you smile, but
really, really, you aren’t, and besides, that’s misogynistic
isn’t it? you are exactly like the other girls, in fact, maybe
you’re worse, and maybe that’s what he meant, that he likes
the idea of saving you, being strong, he likes taming the
bitch, doesn’t he? one day he’ll reach from your boobs and
you’ll wither away. shrink until you’re in your childhood
bedroom, cold hands down your shirt, and you’re eight
again. eight and small and sad, a victim but you feel like the
bad guy. how did this all start, anyways? you should have
never spoken to him in the first place, you’re a bad,
irresponsible girl and it’s all your fault, the stranger says.
you walk away but she follows, she’s your aunt and she’s your grandmother, she’s supposed to be on your side but she isn’t. she buys you a new closet, nurses you when you
cry, but this doesn’t feel like healing, this feels like repenting
for your sins. you’ve done nothing, you tell her, and she
tuts and turns away. she’s supposed to be on your side but
she’s not. she says she wishes you were more like your
cousin, conservative, shameful, prudent, because look how
well she’s doing! (look how well her fucking husband
is doing!) she washes you for a year, purges you
of all your crimes, and now you’re 17, sad and small,
and nothing has changed, nothing has changed.
By Adele Li
Biography:
Adele Li is a high school student living in Hong Kong, China. She enjoys painfully introspective literature and thrift shops. You can find her work @g1rlmeetsw0r1d on Instagram.