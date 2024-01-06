inertia By Adele Li

inertia



no one tells you that when you’re 16 and

naked in someone’s bed, you become a mush of

flesh and muscle without a skeleton to roost on. you



are lumps and calluses and no substance at all. you are

just the patronizing looks, the stranger asking ‘aren’t

you cold?’ with a scrunched brow when you wear



that skimpy top you’ve saved up for for months, and now

it’s at the back of your closet and you haven’t reached

for it since. you make lists in your head of ways you can



be interesting: maybe if you cut yourself, starve yourself

like depressing quotes on the internet, someone will ask

you if you’re okay and you can launch into your prepared



monologue of ‘no, i’m not, but when are we ever okay?’

and you’ll laugh, and he’ll fall in love, love you because

you’re deep and thoughtful and not like any of the other



girls he’s met, and when he tells you this you smile, but

really, really, you aren’t, and besides, that’s misogynistic

isn’t it? you are exactly like the other girls, in fact, maybe



you’re worse, and maybe that’s what he meant, that he likes

the idea of saving you, being strong, he likes taming the

bitch, doesn’t he? one day he’ll reach from your boobs and



you’ll wither away. shrink until you’re in your childhood

bedroom, cold hands down your shirt, and you’re eight

again. eight and small and sad, a victim but you feel like the



bad guy. how did this all start, anyways? you should have

never spoken to him in the first place, you’re a bad,

irresponsible girl and it’s all your fault, the stranger says.

you walk away but she follows, she’s your aunt and she’s your grandmother, she’s supposed to be on your side but she isn’t. she buys you a new closet, nurses you when you

cry, but this doesn’t feel like healing, this feels like repenting

for your sins. you’ve done nothing, you tell her, and she

tuts and turns away. she’s supposed to be on your side but

she’s not. she says she wishes you were more like your

cousin, conservative, shameful, prudent, because look how

well she’s doing! (look how well her fucking husband

is doing!) she washes you for a year, purges you

of all your crimes, and now you’re 17, sad and small,

and nothing has changed, nothing has changed.

By Adele Li

Biography: Adele Li is a high school student living in Hong Kong, China. She enjoys painfully introspective literature and thrift shops. You can find her work @g1rlmeetsw0r1d on Instagram.

